Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

