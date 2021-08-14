Bank of Hawaii Has $627,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $188.43 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

