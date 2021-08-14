Bank of Hawaii Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

NYSE BK opened at $53.87 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $55.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

