Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,283 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Entergy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after buying an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after buying an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,838,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

