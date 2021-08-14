Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,238 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 1.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $40.19 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

