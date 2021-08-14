Bank of Hawaii Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.87.

