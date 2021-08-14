Bank of Hawaii Takes $567,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

TXT opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

