Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

