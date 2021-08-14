Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. WH Ireland raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

