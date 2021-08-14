Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.65 on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

