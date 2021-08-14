Barclays Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €36.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.58 ($45.39).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €33.67 ($39.61) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.76. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

