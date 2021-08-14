Barclays Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN stock opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.66. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.