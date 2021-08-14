Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.