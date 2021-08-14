Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 18,075 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 151.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 519.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $618,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

