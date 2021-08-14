Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 12,903 Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

