Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

