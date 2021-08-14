Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,956 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,637.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

