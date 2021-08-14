Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

