Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.69 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE:PXD opened at $151.60 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

