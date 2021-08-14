Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $262,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

