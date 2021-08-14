Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 134 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $151.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

