Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 7,196 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

