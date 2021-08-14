Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $243.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.91 and a 12 month high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

