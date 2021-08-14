Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading Down 8.2%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.90. 97,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 137,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

