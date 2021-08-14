Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases New Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,470 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

