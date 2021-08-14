Beacon Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,889,583 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,889,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,341,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 7.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536,209 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,044 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 909,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,550,000 after acquiring an additional 278,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.