Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,841,178 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

