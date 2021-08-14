Beacon Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $24,882.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021344 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001390 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

