Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €194.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €194.00 ($228.24) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €184.43 ($216.97).

BC8 opened at €174.35 ($205.12) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €162.84. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

