Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys Shares of 1,279 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $132.39 and a 1-year high of $178.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.37.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

