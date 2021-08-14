Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $43,404,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAX shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $16.22 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.39 million and a P/E ratio of 31.19.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.