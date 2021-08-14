Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock opened at $363.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

