Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,194.88 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $86.03 million and $7.46 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,194.88 or 0.02574983 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00298096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00035376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

