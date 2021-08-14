Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Posts Earnings Results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,998. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

