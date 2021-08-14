BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Rating Reiterated by Bloom Burton

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bloom Burton in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.20.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. Research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

