BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.20.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.