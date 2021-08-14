Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) in a report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($41.81) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 34.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00).

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.