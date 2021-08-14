Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,160. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.