Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,160. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

