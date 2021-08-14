Better Money Decisions LLC Buys 149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 415,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.