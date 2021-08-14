Better Money Decisions LLC Has $26,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

