Better Money Decisions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $97.16 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.79.

