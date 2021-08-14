Better Money Decisions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.12 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $162.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

