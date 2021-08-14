Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

