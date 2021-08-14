Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 8.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66.

