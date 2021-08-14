BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $594,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 236.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. 1,363,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,507. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.