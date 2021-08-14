BiFi (BIFI) Price Hits $0.0516

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 91.1% higher against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00294284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00034884 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

