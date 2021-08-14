Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

