Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:BH.A opened at $865.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $816.81. Biglari has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $674.99.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.