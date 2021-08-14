Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.