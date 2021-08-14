BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 349,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,533. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.59.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

